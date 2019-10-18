Police concerned for missing Mansfield man's safety

Notts police say they are concerned for a mans safety after he went missing from Rainworth.

Kade Chandler, 21, was reported missing yesterday (October 17).

Kade is described as slim, 5ft 8 tall and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with black trainers.

He has links to Shirebrook and Manchester.

If you have seen Kade or know where he might be, please call Notts Police on 101, quoting incident number 895 of 17/10/19. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.