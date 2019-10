Police closed the entrance to Mansfield Leisure Park after a car collided with a lampost yesterday (October 4).

Police were called to Park Road, off Nottingham Road at 6.12pm yesterday to a report that a car had collided with a lampost.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

The road was re-opened at 7.30pm.