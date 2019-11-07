Police charge 34 people in connection with disorder after crunch Mansfield Town match

Following an investigation by Thames Valley and Nottinghamshire Police, 34 people have been charged with a total of 138 offences in connection with football disorder following the match between Milton Keynes Dons F.C. and Mansfield Town F.C. on May 4.

All those charged will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on December 10.

The disorder after the match

The charges include 26 people from the Mansfield and Ashfield areas.

The people charged are as follows:

Ben Ainger, aged 31, of Darwin Close, Milton Keynes is charged with Common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Michael Greasley, aged 51, of Meden Bank, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with common assault, assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Simon Percival, aged 23, of Hanbury Court, Mansfield is charged with assault by beating, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Nathan Cooper, aged 21, of Burton Rise, Kirkby-in-Ashfied, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991 and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Brian McCann, aged 38, of Healdswood Street, Sutton-In-Ashfield Nottinghamshire is charged with throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Kane Ward, 18, of Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, Nottinghamshire is charged with throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

A 15-year-old boy from Mansfield is charged with throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offenses) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stephen Parsons, aged 40, Davey Road, Mansfield is charged with assault by beating, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

George Hannant, aged 20, of Glebe Avenue, of Pinxton, Derbyshire is charged with affray, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Rhys Jones, aged 25, of Meadows Gardens, Buckingham is charged with two counts of possession of a flare at a sporting event, criminal damage and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Conor McGurk, aged 22, of Lings View, Warsop, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Austin Lowde, aged 28, Stanley Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with common assault, throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stephen Lee, aged 47, of Lindsay Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Phil Palmer, aged 35, of Dunwoody Close, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Andy Bingley, aged 30, of Derwent Drive, Sheffield is charged with throwing a missile, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Mark Fugler, aged 56, of Southwell Road West, Mansfield is charged with affray, assault by beating, and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Jordan Simpson, aged 21, of Church Road, Clipstone Village, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Thomas Thompson, aged 25, of Oxford Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Stuart Hall, aged 34, of Westliegh, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Daniel Morgan, aged 34, of Ruskin Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Jordan Glenn, aged 26, of Arun Dale, Mansfield Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ricky Gregg, aged 29, of Sandy Lane, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Jordan Keeton, aged 22, of Lindleys Lane, Kirby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with two counts of assault by beating, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Charlie Brooks, aged 24, of Pinfold Close, Skegby, Nottinghamshire is charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Tom Daws, aged 25, of Dallas Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

A 17-year-old from Nottinghamshire, is charged with assault by beating, throwing a missile, three counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Stefan Catton, aged 27, of Padley Hill, Mansfield is charged with two counts of assault by beating, two counts of threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Joe Westlake, aged 21, of King Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire is charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Zak Wilkinson, aged 19, of Sherwood Lodge Drive, Nottinghamshire is charged with entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Billy McGary, aged 27, of Castle Street, Loughor, Swansea is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Matthew Carlisle, aged 23, of Norbury Drive, Mansfield is charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Denise Wheeldon, aged 41, of Aspley Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, and two counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Ellie Yorke, aged 24, of Little Barn Lane, Mansfield is charged with common assault, entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991, using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986.

Kayla Jameson, aged 21, of Swifts View, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire is charged with assault by beating, common assault, three counts of using threatening and abusive language contrary to section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 and entering the playing area contrary to section 4 of the Football (Offences) Act 1991.