Police cause 'chaos' at Ollerton making four arrests

Officers caused 'chaos' when making four arrests in Ollerton.

Nottinghamshire Police's Road Crime Team, along with Mansfield police officers and Derbyshire Armed Response Unit boxed in a Volvo after it tried to give them the slip.

Police have not yet confirmed the exact location or time of the incident.

After a 'few baton strikes' to the window, the driver eventually stopped, and four were arrested.

A tweet from Notts Roads Policing Unit said: "#NottsRoadCrimeTeam helped cause chaos at #Ollerton together with @DerbyshireARU @MansfieldCops and our ARV's.

"The Volvo tried to drive off when it was boxed in.

"A few baton strikes to the windscreen dissuaded driver. Four arrested, Minor damage, no injuries. #TPAC #bonnetsurfing"