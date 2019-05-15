Police believe missing teenager could be in Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing teenager who could be in Mansfield.

Joshua Price, 16, was reported missing from the St Anns area of Nottingham at about 11pm on Friday.

It is believed that he is in the Mansfield area, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Joshua is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. He is described as having short, light brown hair and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black Tommy Hilfiger jumper and black trainers. He also had a black bag around his waist.

Call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 965 of 10 May 2019 with any information.