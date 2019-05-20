Police attend Walesby Primary School in response to parking complaints

Officers from the Ollerton and Boughton beat team attended Walesby Primary School, in response to several parking complaints.

A spokesman from the team said: "As a result of us being present, there were no issues. We appreciate that our presence forced this behaviour but it shows that it can work

"Could we please ask all parents to continue to park in this manner.

"We shall be visiting the other schools in Ollerton and Boughton after the half term break as we are aware of the issues at all schools."

In response to the forces' statement on the Sherwood Police Facebook page, one resident said: "It was nice to see a police presence as it’s very frustrating when these inconsiderate parents and grandparents think it’s okay to park over your drive, in bus stops, on both sides of the road. It’s just a shame that 90 per cent of these vehicles are from the village and it seems people are simply too lazy to walk their children to school anymore."

Another added: "This road is an accident waiting to happen, only then will the powers that be do something for the safety of the children and other people on foot."

And one called the entrance to the school a 'death trap' saying: "Of course everyone will behave when police are standing right in plain sight. This road is a death trap when school is starting and finishing."