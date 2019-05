Nottinghamshire Police were called to a report of two dogs running loose yesterday.

When they arrived at the incident on Gunthorpe Court, a man had been bitten by a dog, but no hospital treatment was required.

Stock image

A police spokesman said: "We received a call at 9.20 pm on May 8, to a report of two Alsatians running loose on Gunthorpe Court.

"When officers arrived, they found a man had been bitten, but did not require hospital treatment.

"Officers took statements, and no arrests have been made."