Police are currently at the scene of a crash that has happened between three cars in Kirkby.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called at 12.55pm today (December 9) to reports of a crash on Penny Emma Way, Kirkby.

No injuries have been reported for any of the four people involved, and police are still at the scene.

Penny Emma Way is currently closed while police recover the vehicles.

If you have any information, you cal call police on 101.