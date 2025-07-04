Police arrest trio after serious sexual assault on woman in Sutton

Police have arrested three suspects following a serious sexual assault on a woman in a park.

Investigations continue after the incident took place at Sutton Lawn, Sutton, between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday, June 29.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support the victim while detectives carry out extensive inquiries.

Neighbourhood teams have also increased patrols in the area to provide support and a visible presence within the community.

Following inquiries, three men, aged 21, 23, and 24, were arrested in relation to the incident.

The 23-year-old and 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of rape. The 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have since been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

Officers are also continuing to urge anyone who was in the park around the time of the offence, and could have information about what happened, to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Liam Cowan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Specialist officers were immediately deployed to support the victim while detectives carried out inquiries to understand exactly what happened.

“These arrests are an important development in the investigation and the victim has been kept fully informed.

“We also understand the wider concern within the community following any incident of this nature.

“Neighbourhood officers will continue their patrols in the area to offer support when needed.

“Despite the arrests our investigation is ongoing and we would urge anyone with information, or relevant CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to please call 101, quoting incident 19 of June 30, 2025, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.