Police are searching for the owner of E-scooter found in Sutton

Police in Ashfield are trying to reunite an e-scooter, which was found in Sutton, with its owner.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:49 BST

A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield police Facebook page – fbook.com/AshfieldPolice – said: “Missing an e-scooter? Officers have been called out to Alfreton Road near to the Tesco Express and been presented with a scooter.

“We are hoping to find the owner of this scooter so that it can be rightfully returned to them.

This E-scooter was found on Alfreton Road, Sutton, near to the Tesco Express
"If you know who this belongs to, please contact 101 and quote incident 442 of March 24, with your details and any proof the scooter belongs to yourself.”

The police are trying to find the owner
Do you know who this E-scooter belongs to?
It was found in Sutton
