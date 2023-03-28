A post on Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield police Facebook page – fbook.com/AshfieldPolice – said: “Missing an e-scooter? Officers have been called out to Alfreton Road near to the Tesco Express and been presented with a scooter.

“We are hoping to find the owner of this scooter so that it can be rightfully returned to them.

This E-scooter was found on Alfreton Road, Sutton, near to the Tesco Express

"If you know who this belongs to, please contact 101 and quote incident 442 of March 24, with your details and any proof the scooter belongs to yourself.”

The police are trying to find the owner

Do you know who this E-scooter belongs to?