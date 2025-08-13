Police are appealing for help from the public to find a wanted man with links to the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Officers are trying to trace 28-year-old Nathan Preece who has breached his licence conditions and is wanted for failing to attend court along with a subsequent offence of harassment.

Officers believe Preece has recently been in the Chilwell area and is known to have previous links to Mansfield and Ashfield.

He has also recently visited Birmingham and has historic links to the Walsall area.

Members of the public are asked to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Sergeant Rebecca Jepson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We believe that Preece has returned to Nottinghamshire at this time as he has recently been linked to Chilwell.

“We are appealing for the public to help us as he remains at large.

“If you have seen Preece recently and have any information on his whereabouts, or any vehicle to which he may have access, please call us immediately.

“Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”