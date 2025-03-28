Police appeal to find wanted man in connection with charity box theft in Mansfield
Officers are trying to trace Paul Mattox, 49, who is wanted in connection with a charity box theft at Tesco in Oak Tree Lane in Mansfield on Thursday, March 27.
It is believed the box contained between £100 to £150 and was intended for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Police were also called to a high-value shop theft at Sainsbury’s in Newark on the same day where around £200 of spirits were stolen.
Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to locate Mattox but so far he remains at large.
Mattox has links to the West Midlands area, in particular Wolverhampton.
PC Matt Chambers, who is investigating the incident, said: “Mattox is wanted in connection with two shop thefts in Newark and Mansfield.
“One of the thefts involved a charity box which contained kind donations from members of the public to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community.
“We will continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and put before the courts.
“We are calling on the public’s help to locate Mattox who is wanted in connection with both thefts. If you know where he is then please get in touch with us."
“If you see him, do not approach him, but please contact us immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”