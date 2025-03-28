Police appeal to find wanted man in connection with charity box theft in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are calling on the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with two shop thefts, including one in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are trying to trace Paul Mattox, 49, who is wanted in connection with a charity box theft at Tesco in Oak Tree Lane in Mansfield on Thursday, March 27.

It is believed the box contained between £100 to £150 and was intended for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were also called to a high-value shop theft at Sainsbury’s in Newark on the same day where around £200 of spirits were stolen.

Police are calling on the public’s help to find Paul Mattox, wanted in connection with two shop thefts

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry to locate Mattox but so far he remains at large.

Mattox has links to the West Midlands area, in particular Wolverhampton.

PC Matt Chambers, who is investigating the incident, said: “Mattox is wanted in connection with two shop thefts in Newark and Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the thefts involved a charity box which contained kind donations from members of the public to help some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

“We will continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ensure the person responsible is caught and put before the courts.

“We are calling on the public’s help to locate Mattox who is wanted in connection with both thefts. If you know where he is then please get in touch with us."

“If you see him, do not approach him, but please contact us immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”