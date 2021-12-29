Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision in Moorgreen leaves two in hospital
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision which has left two women heavily injured in hospital.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on B600 Moorgreen near to the junction of Engine Lane, Newthorpe, involving a car and two pedestrians.
Officers attended the scene following the incident, which happened just before 2.30pm on Sunday (December 26).
The police officers investigating are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
Detective Constable Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Two women remain in hospital with serious injuries following this incident and we are committed in our efforts to investigate the circumstances around this.
“We have been conducting a number of enquiries and would now appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 252 of 26 December 2021.”