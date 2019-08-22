Police appeal for witnesses after Mansfield assault

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed an assault in Mansfield to come forward.

The assault happened on Garden Road in Mansfield, close to the junction with Portland Street at around 4am on Sunday July 28.

Garden Road

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to man with a large build and gold teeth, who they think may be able to help with their investigation. It is believed the man may go by the nickname Spector or Spictor.

If you saw what happened or have information about the man, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 207 of 28 July 2019.