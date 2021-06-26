Police appeal for man who went missing from Mansfield on Friday
Nottinghamshire police have launched an appeal to find Andris Verzemnieks who went missing from Mansfield on Friday.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 10:20 am
Officers are concerned for his safety after the 25-year-old was reported missing.
A spokesperson said: “Andris is white with short dark brown hair and brown beard. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.
“If you have seen Andris or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 0864 of 25/06/2021.”
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.