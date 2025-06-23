Police appeal for help to find missing Mansfield woman

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Mansfield woman.

Vasilica was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 11am on Friday, June 20 and police are concerned for her safety.

Vasilica is described of medium build and is around 5ft 7in tall with black hair but it is not known what clothing she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have seen Vasilica or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0351_21062025.