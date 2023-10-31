Police appeal for help find missing Mansfield girl
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a teenaged girl missing from Mansfield.
Ruby was last seen in the Mansfield area around 7pm on Monday, October 30 and police are concerned for her safety.
Ruby is described as 5ft 11in tall, collar length red hair, slim build.
She was last seen wearing a green coat with fur-lined hood, a blue hooded top with a Stitch character on the front, blue checked pyjamas and blue croc shoes.
She was also carrying a black rucksack.
If you have seen Ruby or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 782 of 30th October 2023.