Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a teenaged girl missing from Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ruby was last seen in the Mansfield area around 7pm on Monday, October 30 and police are concerned for her safety.

Ruby is described as 5ft 11in tall, collar length red hair, slim build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was last seen wearing a green coat with fur-lined hood, a blue hooded top with a Stitch character on the front, blue checked pyjamas and blue croc shoes.

Ruby has been missing from the Mansfield area since 7pm on Monday night. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

She was also carrying a black rucksack.