Police appeal for help find missing Mansfield girl

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a teenaged girl missing from Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:15 GMT
Ruby was last seen in the Mansfield area around 7pm on Monday, October 30 and police are concerned for her safety.

Ruby is described as 5ft 11in tall, collar length red hair, slim build.

She was last seen wearing a green coat with fur-lined hood, a blue hooded top with a Stitch character on the front, blue checked pyjamas and blue croc shoes.

Ruby has been missing from the Mansfield area since 7pm on Monday night. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceRuby has been missing from the Mansfield area since 7pm on Monday night. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
She was also carrying a black rucksack.

If you have seen Ruby or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 782 of 30th October 2023.

