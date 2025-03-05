Police appeal as drivers report altercation between off-road bikers in Mansfield
Police were called at 3.21pm on Sunday (March 2) after the drivers of two cars reported an altercation with a group of people on off-road bikes in Southwell Road, Mansfield.
Officers are investigating what happened and are appealing for additional witnesses to come forward.
Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “This kind of behaviour is utterly unacceptable and anyone found to be involved in this incident can expect to face the full weight of the law.
“We are currently investigating what happened and are following a number of lines of inquiry.
“So far we have identified several significant witnesses, but would also like to hear from anyone else who has yet to come forward.
“We know that the antisocial use of off-road bikes is having a significant impact on our communities and I want to assure residents that we are continuing with efforts to hold offenders to account.
“Over the course of the weekend our off-road bike team was in the area and seized three bikes that were being used in an antisocial way.
“We’ll seize many more over the weeks and months ahead and continue to seek the public’s help in tackling this issue.
“The most effective way for them to do this is to tell us when they see a bike being ridden in an illegal or antisocial way and to send us dashcam footage through our online portal.
“We actively review all the reports that come into us and work to gather evidence to support prosecutions and other sanctions against offenders.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 420 of 2 March 2025.
Officers would like the following pieces of information to help tackle this issue:
- Times, days and locations
- The make, colour or size of a bike
- Details of clothing, helmets and other distinguishing marks
- And where motorcycles are kept.
Reports can be made:
- Via the Nottinghamshire Police Dash Cam Portal (for images and videos).
- By calling 101 or emailing Mansfield Neighbourhoods Team at [email protected]
- Or by contacting Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.