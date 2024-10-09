Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Mansfield are appealing for witnesses to come forward after receiving reports of person in a car boot.

Officers are investigating a report that a person was seen in the boot of a car in Old Mill Lane, near the junction with the A60, at around 1pm on Sunday, October 6.

The report was made by a member of the public the following day and a number of lines of inquiry have since been pursued.

Members of the public are now being asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We received this report from a member of the public who was driving by at the time.

“We have taken this report seriously and have been working to understand more about what – if anything – happened.

“To this end we have reviewed a significant amount of CCTV footage and spoken to a number of people living nearby.

“We are now asking whether any members of the public saw anything suspicious in the area, and would particularly like to hear from drivers with dashcams fitted to their cars.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 213 of October 7.