Police appeal after opportunistic thief took cash from ATM in Mansfield

Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to the woman pictured after money mistakenly withdrawn from a cash machine was taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man walked away from the machine outside Asda in Mansfield after accidently withdrawing £100 from it.

By the time the user realised their mistake and returned to the same ATM, the cash was nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reviewing CCTV for the store in Bancroft Lane, police saw the next user of the machine pocketed the money.

Police want to speak to the woman pictured

They then used the cash to buy some items from the same store, before leaving the shop without reporting the incident.

This happened around 7.20am on April 29, with the police notified soon afterwards.

Officers investigating the incident are now looking to speak to the woman in these pictures as part of their inquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Joley Sissons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We think the woman pictured could have some valuable information that could assist our investigation.

“Bearing this in mind, we’d ask either her or anyone who knows her to please get in touch with us so that they can help us get to the bottom of what happened.

“The person involved would’ve known exactly what they were doing when they opportunistically took what was a considerable amount of money and then spent it.

“We’d therefore urge whoever was responsible for this theft to do the right thing and make themselves known to us.”

Any information can be shared with the police by calling 101, quoting incident 612 of April 29, 2025, or by ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.