Police say they have serious concerns for the safety of a man, who has been reported absent without leave from a mental health facility in North East Derbyshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam is believed to have left the centre at around 8.40pm on Tuesday 14 November, and police have been searching Shirebrook and the surrounding areas. The 32-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 6in with a shaved head and a beard on his chin.

He was last seen wearing a black dressing gown, black jogging bottoms and black trainers. Liam was wearing a t-shirt underneath his dressing gown but does have a union jack tattoo on his chest. Liam has links to Derby and Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad