Officers from Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after a BMW crashed into a bush in Blidworth.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 7:30am on Tuesday June 4 after reports of an abandoned vehicle on New Lane in Blidworth.

Police appeal after BMW crashes into bush in Blidworth

"The black BMW had crashed into a bush. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported."

If you saw what happened, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 101 of 4 June 2019.