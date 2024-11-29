Pleasley's The White Swan named 'cosiest pub' in Mansfield

The White Swan has been named the 'cosiest pub' in Mansfield according to data experts.

GG.co.uk has put together a useful list of the best-rated pubs featuring fireplaces in 73 major towns and cities across the UK.

Experts analysed Google ratings and pub information available through UseYourLocal.com for every town and city with a population of at least 100,000.

In the Mansfield area, Pleasley’s The White Swan was named the top spot, with the Plough Inn as the runner-up and The Carnarvon Arms taking third place.

The White Swan in Pleasley has been named Mansfield's cosiest pub. Image by Martin Bancroft.

According to the data, Mansfield received an overall cosiness rating of 47.16, with the area having 8.83 pubs with fireplaces per 100,000 residents.

The White Swan landlords Paul Stevens and Sara-Lee Burton announced the news on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thewhiteswanpleasley, as the announcement received dozens of supportive comments from customers.

In the post, Sara-Lee Burton said; “Personally, I am not convinced we are the cosiest, but we are most certainly one of the friendliest.”

Alison Jones said: “Well done! You all deserve it. Cosy and friendly.”

Jan Norton said: “Congratulations and well done on your award. Your Sunday lunch is the best I’ve had anywhere in Notts.

“We are looking forward to celebrating by having a Christmas dinner with you at The White Swan.”

Zarozinia Hawkwind said: “You deserve that – but you also have the tastiest carvery in Mansfield by a clear win.”

John Ward added: “That's absolutely fantastic. Well done and well deserved.”

The White Swan is located on Meden Square in Pleasley.

More details about the venue, including the menu and upcoming events, are available at: thewhiteswanpubpleasley.co.uk.