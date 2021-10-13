Billy Dawes and his mum Eve Dawes, 41, are stepping out to raise cash for the annual Pleasley Christmas lights fund.

During the October half-term they are planning to walk a 10-mile route around the area, in return for sponsorship.

Eve and Billy

They want to help the Pleasley volunteers who have been working tirelessly over several months to organise the Christmas lights event for children and families, after a year when they missed out on seasonal activities during the pandemic.

They are hoping to bathe the area around the Square with Christmas colour, and the big switch on is planned for November 27.

Eve said: “Billy and I need your help. Ten miles is a long way on Billy’s little legs and will be even more of a challenge as he and I will be doing this dressed as Christmas Elves!

Little Billy Dawes aged six - here dressed as a pirate! He will be walking 10 miles with his mum Eve to raise funds for the Pleasley Christmas Lights fund.

“We did lots of walking during the lockdowns, so Billy is quite used to walking, but we have factored in lots of breaks for snacks, drinks and chats to people on the route.”

An excited Billy told your Chad: “It is going to be fun! I am very excited! We are going to take some Christmas music and have picnics on the way. I will be having a big bowl of porridge before we set off.”

Eve added “Billy can’t wait. He is really looking forward to it.

"So please dig deep and sponsor him, as much or as little as you can, so he can raise a good amount for this lovely event. We will also be carrying a little collection bucket if anyone should see us and have any spare change, every little helps.”

"We hope the fundraiser will bring joy back to the heart of the Pleasley community. We want to help light up the children's eyes with the magic of Christmas once again and give them something back, to say thank you to everyone for being so amazing during what has been a tough time.”

