Pleasley schoolchildren in ‘fantastic drive’ to help feed the hungry

Pupils at Farmilo Primary and Nursery School collected the much-needed supplies for the Sherwood Forest Foodbank on Church Street in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Youngsters in years three and four at the Woburn Road school gathered and donated more than 500 food items as part of a Religious Education project.

They participated in the Young Leaders Award scheme organised by The Archbishop of York Youth Trust, which saw the children consider their community, their role and place in it and the capacity they have to help others and make a difference.

Owen Asher from Sherwood Forest Foodband and children at Farmilo Primary and Nursery School with class teacher Isabelle Slater.

The pupils also took part in a virtual meeting with Keith Hadfield, the foodbank’s project manager, during which he answered questions about the role of the foodbank and talked about the items it requires.

Teachers then set the children a challenge to collect 150 items in a week – but according to Adam Jevons-Newman, the KS2 leader and curriculum coordinator, they had ‘flown past that target by day three’.

“Some of the children even contacted the managers of local supermarkets and were amazed by the generosity and support. As teachers, we were struck by the thoughtfulness and initiative of our pupils to take on the challenge,” he said.

"They had really thought about who needed the food, and what kind of food would be needed such as baby food.

"Our children make us proud in so many ways but it’s lovely to see them achieving something which can help so many people in our community.

“The children have very much enjoyed the project and are proud to recognise how their kindness in action is helping in our community and the difference we are all capable of making to others’ lives.”

Meanwhile, Keith paid tribute to the youngsters for their devotion to the cause.

He said: “The children have done a fantastic job and the food they have collected goes a long way to help us with our foodbank supplies.

"I have recently called for 11 schools in the Mansfieldarea to get onboard with collecting food for the project but donations are welcome from anyone.”

Items needed include cleaning products, orange juice, sauces, jam, baked beans, tinned tomatoes and canned meats.

For more information go to https://sherwoodforest.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/