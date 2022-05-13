Pleasley Pit parking charges to help fund restoration works

The Land Trust took on the former colliery buildings and some land around it in 2011,

A popular site for heritage enthusiasts, walkers, and cyclists, the historic pit building is a scheduled ancient monument.

Although The Land Trust had some money to carry out maintenance and projects, it says it needs to recoup some costs.

Buildings still stand at the head of Pleasley Pit.

As a result, it plans to introduce a parking charge of £2.50 for 24 hours.

The trust, a charity, says it will use the funds to help repair road surfaces and maintain the chimney.

The trust says, as the chimney is no longer in use, it needs to be maintained and protected from weather conditions.

Charles Langtree, trust Midlands estates manager, said the car park charges will help raise some money, but he estimates about £335,000 is needed to carry out the work needed.

He said: “The car park charges are not unreasonable. We are happy people want to come and use the car park, but there are repairs to be done to it. We don’t think £2.50 is an outrageous figure and if people come regularly, they can buy an annual pass for £20.”

If a special event is being held at the site, such as a wake, attendees will be able to park for free, if they sign in.

The scheme will be reviewed over the coming months.

However, Andrew Spencer, a dad of two young sons, wants the trust to think again, saying there is not enough at the site to warrant a parking charge.

Mr Spencer, of Pleasley, said: “I think it is crackers, and a shocking idea. People will go elsewhere where they can park for free, or park on nearby residential streets, which will be snarled up with traffic.

"We're not against donating money and funding for the pit, but just think it's unfair to pay parking for the day to walk around there.

“We shouldn't have to pay to feed the ducks in your village.”