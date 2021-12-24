The Cherubs Pleasley day nursery youngsters celebrated Christmas with the big man himself when he dropped by to deliver some presents recently.

As well as their exciting visit, the children were also treated to a full day of fun party games, a tasty Christmas dinner, and a tea party. The Pleasley staff also donated items to the Beacon Project in Mansfield.

The little ones from the Cherubs Pleasley day nursery got to tell Santa what they would like in their stocking at Christmas when he dropped by for a surprise visit.

The Beacon is a day centre which supports the homeless, excluded and marginalised in Mansfield. The nursery’s families and staff helped the charity by donating food items, blankets, and toiletries.

The Pleasley nursery children were also taken out on a winter walk to Magnolia House, a residential care home on Chesterfield Road North, where they brought some Christmas cheer to the elderly residents by delivering Christmas cards and hand made decorations.

Cherubs Pleasley nursery staff dropped off donated items to the Beacon Project.