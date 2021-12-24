Pleasley nursery hosted Santa visit and shared Christmas spirit with community
The little ones at a Pleasley day nursery enjoyed a surprise visit from a very special guest - Santa himself!
The Cherubs Pleasley day nursery youngsters celebrated Christmas with the big man himself when he dropped by to deliver some presents recently.
As well as their exciting visit, the children were also treated to a full day of fun party games, a tasty Christmas dinner, and a tea party. The Pleasley staff also donated items to the Beacon Project in Mansfield.
The Beacon is a day centre which supports the homeless, excluded and marginalised in Mansfield. The nursery’s families and staff helped the charity by donating food items, blankets, and toiletries.
The Pleasley nursery children were also taken out on a winter walk to Magnolia House, a residential care home on Chesterfield Road North, where they brought some Christmas cheer to the elderly residents by delivering Christmas cards and hand made decorations.