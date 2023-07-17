News you can trust since 1952
Pleasley mum's pride at daughter's 'worry' book for children

Pleasley mum shares her pride over her daughter’s latest book – helping young people understand worries and know how best to ask for support with their mental health.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST- 2 min read

Helen Pooley, of Pleasley, said she was “thrilled” to see such a positive response to her daughter’s children’s book.

The Worries Book was written by Rachel Taranaki, Helen’0s 41-year-old daughter, who now lives in Cornwall.

Rachel said the book followed a partnership with her former boss, Angela Spencer-Andrea, who owns several children’s nurseries.

Big brother Logan, reading to little brother Olly. Photo: Sharon HartshornBig brother Logan, reading to little brother Olly. Photo: Sharon Hartshorn
Big brother Logan, reading to little brother Olly. Photo: Sharon Hartshorn
The pair worked on a series of Crystal Companions Collection by Babyopathy – bespoke handmade comforters for children – and the book belongs to that series.

Helen said she was “extremely proud” of her daughter for bringing this book to life and helping children “address mental health concerns” with adults in their lives.

Coun Sharon Hartshorn, Mansfield Council member for Pleasley and a family friend of Helen and Rachel, said the books were “great” for her grandchildren.

She said: “The book focuses on mental health for children and allows time to discuss the fears of the characters with the storyteller.

“It stimulates discussion and gives children a safe space to speak about their own fears which of course builds confidence to speak up and strengthen resilience.

“It worked with my grandchildren, Logan and Olly.

“They had a great discussion after about sad and scared faces in the book.

“They talked about what makes them sad and what they do to deal with their feelings.”

The book started out as a poem about worries, but soon developed into a children’s story, said author, Rachel.

The Worries Book relies on colour therapy for children, using colours to illustrate feelings and worries throughout, and is aimed at children aged up to eight.

Rachel said: “It felt important to write a story about worries, given how many children have struggled with anxiety or worries.

“Especially during the coronavirus pandemic and disruptions with schooling.

“This book aims to help them find their voice and recognise their fears, but most importantly – know how to ask for help.

“I would love it if schools and children areas, such as doctors or youth groups, stocked the book as I believe it will be helpful to many young people right now.”

The Worries Book can be purchased at shorturl.at/cevG2

