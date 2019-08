Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band entertained crowds at Carr Bank Park yesterday afternoon.

Concert goers enjoyed picnics in the sun while the award-winning brass band played a selection of songs.

Pleasley Colliery Band soloist Clare Benson. ugc Buy a Photo

Prosseco was the drink of choice for concert goers Heather and Lillian Waters. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Mark Thomas and Helen Tetley enjoying the music. ugc Buy a Photo

Geof Benson conducts the Pleasley colliery band. jpimedia Buy a Photo

