Plea to recycle as Eastwood and Kimberley residents create more rubbish than ever before

Use your recycling bin or take waste to Giltbrook Recycling Centre.

Broxtowe Borough Council collected an average of 400kg of household waste per person from homes across the borough in 2020-21 – the equivalent of around 100 family-sized turkeys each.

That was up from 369.8kg the year before, and the most waste per person since comparable records began in 2008-09.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic waste is generated on Christmas Day nationally, and one billion cards are thrown away.

She added: “We all have a part to play in making the changes that will limit global warming and stem the rising tide of plastic that is choking our oceans. We must do better.

“Think about what you buy, what you consume and what you will do with the packaging waste that you create and make the right choices for our environment.”

Around 38 per cent of household waste in Broxtowe was sent for reuse, recycling or composting in 2020-21 – up from 37 per cent in 2019-20.

But Greenpeace said the considerable rise in national household waste is worrying, and that the figures likely underestimate the total volume of plastic thrown away.

Nina Schrank, senior campaigner at Greenpeace, said the coronavirus pandemic will have contributed, with people receiving more deliveries and disposing of more waste at home.

She added: "At Christmas time we become even more aware of our rubbish as we pile up packaging and wrapping when we're preparing food and opening presents.”

Eastwood and Kimberley residents are now being encouraged to recycle everything possible after Christmas, either in their household bins or at Giltbrook Recycling Centre, which is run by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Wrapping paper, cards, Christmas trees, unwanted or broken electrical items including Christmas lights, and excess cardboard and other materials can all be recycled.

A council spokesperson said: “Please remember that your recycling bin at home should only contain cans, tins, paper, cardboard and plastic bottles, yoghurt pots and margarine tubs."