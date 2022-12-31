Almost one in every 20, 4.2 per cent, of appointments in Nottinghamshire were not attended by patients during 2022, costing the NHS an estimated £8 million.

Health bosses say the 267,101 missed appointments could have been filled by other patients in need, if GP surgeries were told in advance.

An NHS Nottinghamshire spokesman said: “We know, in many cases, missed appointments will be simple human error. However, practices are working hard to ensure patients are reminded of their appointments by sending a text or email reminder.

“Patients can do their part by letting their practice know if they cannot make their appointment, or no longer need it, freeing up doctors and nurses to see those who do need care and attention.

“We urge patients to let their practice know if they can’t attend, or no longer need to attend as soon as possible, so the appointment can be offered to someone else.

“If people are unsure about whether to book a GP appointment, advice is available by calling 111 or via NHS 111 online.

“Community pharmacies also offer a range of services that can help with the most common illnesses.”

Across England, there were 14m lost appointments from January-November 2022.

The NHS says the average GP appointment costs £30, meaning the missed appointments have cost the healthcare system an estimated £421m.

