Plea for residents to pick up a poppy as annual appeal launches in Giltbrook

Cadets at the Poppy Appeal launch at Giltbrook Retail Park on Saturday.

The season for remembering fallen soldiers began on Saturday (October 29) when the Eastwood and district branch of the Royal British Legion launched its annual Poppy Appeal at Giltbrook Retail Park.

The special event was attended by Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, who is also a veteran, Nottingham Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council Milan Radulovic, Eastwood Mayor Ken Woodhead and deputy mayor Kathryn Boam, together with a huge contingent of local Army cadets, a bugler, military vehicle, brass band and members and the public.

Emotion was in the air as the bugler played ‘The Last Post’ and shoppers gathered round to observe a minute’s silence at 11am.

A brass band played at the launch of the Poppy Appeal.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem ‘In Flanders Fields’.

Between now and Remembrance Day on Sunday, November 13, they will be bought and worn with pride by thousands of people across the Eastwood and Kimberley area.

Residents can donate and pick up a poppy in just about any shop in both towns, with all money raised going to the armed forces community, providing financial, social and emotional support for veterans and servicemen and women in need and their families.

Eastwood and District British Legion chairman Jonathan Cooper said this year’s launch was doubly as successful as last year.

Special Remembrance toppers have appeared on postboxes around Eastwood.

He said: “If my memory serves me right, last year on the launch we raised just over £640. I am pleased to tell everyone that this year we raised a whopping £1472.23.

“Thank you to all who came, everyone who took part getting the event together and everyone who worked hard on the day to make it a great success.”

Meanwhile, new Remembrance toppers made by talented volunteers have been placed on the postboxes around Eastwood in support of the appeal ahead of Remembrance Sunday (see pic).

