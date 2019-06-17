Plans unveiled to refurbish Portland College's sports hall

Plans have been unveiled to refurbish Portland College's sports hall into a 'focal hub for sports and performance'.

An application has been submitted to planning authority Ashfield District Council to support the College’s bid for funding for the project.

An artist's impression of the refurbishes sports hall, by architect and designers Maber

The plans outline details to redevelop the existing sports hall facility into a 'truly multi-purpose learning environment' for the College’s learners.

According to the design and access statement by architecture and design practice Maber, this will involve extensive internal refurbishment.

The proposal will see Newstart Sports Hall renovated to a 'modern and accessible' standard.

Edward Johnstone, vice principle of development at the college said: "We have submitted planning permission to allow us to continue fundraising to fully refurbish our Newstart Hall at the heart of our campus.

"The exciting plans for refurbishment will provide a centre of excellence for disabled performing arts and pioneering inclusive sporting facilities.

"The planned development will also provide facilities, such as a new coffee shop, to host theatre and sporting events to benefit the communities of Ashfield and Mansfield."

The planning application states: "Particular consideration has been given to the provision of store space for powered wheel chairs and additional equipment.

"Proposed access into the building is unaffected with a clearer route from the main car park into the Lounge Bar highlighted with the new additional timber decking and ramp.

"The proposals of this application include for ramped access and a raised decking area to clear and level access to all entrance doors.

"Due to the nature of the typical users at Portland College, all proposals for the design have a key focus on access and inclusivity.