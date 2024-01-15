Plans unveiled for detention basin as part of 'green recovery' scheme in Mansfield

Plans have been unveiled for a detention basin on a playing field in Oak Tree – including a temporary construction compound nearby to deliver Mansfield's 'green recovery' scheme.

A design and access statement was submitted by Dalcour Maclaren on behalf of Severn Trent Water to Mansfield Council on January 2, outlining the proposition of a detention basin – referred to as site A in the plans – on playing fields located to the east of Melbourne Court, Mansfield.

According to the statement, the site has been ‘selected as a suitable site for intervention in line with the existing surface water sewer network and as identified in the Mansfield drainage area studies.’

The proposed detention basin will help alleviate flooding risks to residents in the vicinity by removing access surface water entering the combined sewerage network.

Site A is highlighted in red.

The detention basin has been designed to allow for a peak storm flow depth of 1.9 metres.

Plans for a temporary construction compound – dubbed site B in unveiled plans – will feature on a site southeast of the proposed detention basin, within the grounds of a car park in land off Jubilee Way North, Mansfield.

Temporary planning permission is sought for the construction of the temporary compound until December 31, 2024.

The temporary compound will include a car parking area, a temporary storage area and a store, a generator, welfare units, and an office.

Residents in the community will be consulted and updated regarding the works via the Severn Trent Water customer and consultation process.

The construction method for this work is due to commence in February 2024 if accepted with an expected 12-week duration.

Construction will take place Monday—Friday, between 7am and 7pm.

Saturday’s proposed hours are 8am-5pm, with Sunday being 9am-3pm if required.

See 2024/0002/FUL on www.mansfield.gov.uk for the full application.

In a preliminary ecological appraisal report commenting on the planning, Imogen Walker – graduate ecologist – wrote: “Grassland habitat will impacted by the scheme” and that “precautionary measures are recommended to avoid animals becoming trapped, i.e. badgers and hedgehogs.”