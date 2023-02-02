Plans unveiled as empty Mansfield pub could become new shop or restaurant

New proposals have been put forward for The Pheasant Inn, on Chesterfield Road South, which has been empty since the pub closed its doors in 2019.

Starbucks considered taking over the building in 2021, but this never materialised and there has been “little or no interest from investors” since.

However, the owner is still keen to get the site back into use and plans to upgrade the interior – currently a pub on the ground floor, with bedrooms and living space on floors one and two – in the hopes of attracting a new business.

The Pheasant Inn on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield.

The work aims to utilise the building’s potential by changing its use to business space and housing.

Under new proposals, submitted to Mansfield Council for permission, the ground floor “will cater for the general public”, while the first and second floors would be turned into three one-bedroom apartments and a two-bedroom apartment.

The range of listed potential uses for the ground floor includes shops, cafés and restaurants, estate or employment agencies and banks or building societies.

In a planning document, AK Innovative Design Solution, on behalf of applicant Ricky Dhir, said: “The site has been redundant due to little or no interest from investors within this industry. The client wishes to upgrade the internals and bring the site back up and running.