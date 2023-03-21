Plans to spend 'once in a lifetime' £16.5m cash boost move forward in Kimberley

The building blocks for investment projects have been laid in the town over recent weeks, as part of its successful Levelling Up bid.

Councillor Milan Radulovic MBE, leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, said: “We want local people to feel the benefits of this investment in their town as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect to receive the funding from Government in the coming weeks, but rather than wait, we have authorised up to £200,000 in the 2022/23 financial year so that some of the projects can advance immediately.

Kimberley is set for a huge transformation following a successful Levelling Up fund bid.

“This has included recruitment of an additional economic development officer to support delivery of the work programme and a grant to the Friends of Bennerley Viaduct to start preparation of a detailed planning application.

“The first round of business grants have also opened, as well as funding being made available to the town council to procure technical advisers and buy some of the smaller items for the lighting equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kimberley bid includes a town centre improvement project with construction of a new business and community hub, small business grants and lighting equipment for town centre displays to drive visitor footfall.

There will also be new sports facilities, a cycle path network and construction of an accessible Eastern Ramp at Bennerley Viaduct.

Deputy leader of the council, councillor Steve Carr, said: “This is a once in a life time investment for Kimberley to help boost the town and improve the quality of life for local people and businesses.

“Since the bid was submitted last year, we have continued to work closely with delivery partners to keep up the momentum to reap the benefits as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley’s MP Darren Henry added: "Now it is time to deliver. It is essential that every part of this funding is used to improve our town and I believe this will be best achieved with the people of Kimberley’s voices being part of these decisions.

“With a variety of projects and proposals already underway I am excited to see the positive impact this money will have on our community and how it will benefit those living in Kimberley now and in the future.”