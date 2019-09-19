Plans to demolish Warsop pub to make way for Co-Op to get green light

Plans to demolish a former pub in Warsop to make way for a Co-Op are set to get the go ahead.

On Monday, members of Mansfield District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on proposals for The Gate pub on Warsop Road, which closed in 2017, to be demolished to make way for a Co-Op.

The Gate has been closed since 2017

If approved, the store would bring 20 jobs to the parish.

A planning committee report states that 11 residents’ letters of objection have been received to the proposal.

Residents have objected to plans on the basis that the building holds heritage value, the proposal will result in anti-social behaviour and late night alcohol consumption, fumes from queuing traffic, and increased traffic on the A60.

Councillor Debra Barlow, independent member for Market Warsop on Mansfield District Council, has objected to the proposal.

Coun Barlow stated in the report that the demolition of the building would be 'shameful'.

Coun Barlow added: "It could be re-used/renovated.

"More houses have been approved in the locality placing greater demand on the highway network. With car transporters delivering to the site next door, cars coming into and out of the site would be dangerous."

However, the report addresses these concerns, stating that it would not be feasible to provide a provide a modern, level access retail use within the existing building.

It states: "The physical asset has started to deteriorate and the building has been vandalised. It could however be re-used, but no other proposals have been put forward to re-use it.

"The early 20th Century building to be lost is not remarkable in itself, or unique. It is not of listable quality but has architectural merit. By its nature, the proposed new retail unit is functional and provides a modern building which can accommodate 280sqm of level floorspace within the site which is to be set down within the street. The proposal would provide for level access into the retail unit for disabled customers.

"Many residents have objected to the proposal on the basis of the proposed access and car park. It should be understood that the fallback position is that the existing building could open without planning permission using the existing access and car park. This is considered in the planning balance.

"The Highway Authority has assessed the proposal and the implications for highway safety. They consider the improvements to the access would be beneficial for the new use, over the existing tight access."

"The site contains several trees protected by a tree preservation order. There is one outstanding tree at the site, the mature Oak in the north east corner of the site. In the proposed scheme, the new building would be further away from the Oak tree than the edge of the existing building. There would be no detrimental impacts of the proposal on the tree

"There would be a loss of historical significance from the loss of the use of the public house as a meeting point. This could only be re-achieved if the building were to be refurbished and re-opened. The fact that the Public House has closed and has not been re-used could indicate that there is not a market for this use here any longer. There are other pubs in the village centre.

"Although there is concern regarding the site becoming a location for anti-social behaviour, the site is likely to be monitored through CCTV, and there would the normal laws around not serving alcohol to under age people. It is no more likely to result in anti-social behaviour than it would as a Public House currently.

"It is considered on balance that the proposal is acceptable and it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to the imposition of conditions."