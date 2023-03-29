Plans to demolish and rebuild popular woodland activity centre at Center Parcs Sherwood Forest

A planning proposal to demolish the Action Challenge building, toilet and associated high rope structures and climbing wall at Center Parcs has been approved by Newark & Sherwood Council – with plans to replace them with an all-new, upgraded building.

The proposal reads: “The scheme includes the demolition of the existing timber building used for the Action Challenge offices and staff facilities.

“In addition, the climbing wall, detached WC and high ropes area will be removed and a new single storey Action Challenge building will be erected in a new location to the west.”

The Action Challenge activity centre will be demolished and re-located to offer better facilities.

The popular family holiday activity involves guests being securely fastened to a safety harness and conquering an aerial rope course at high level through the tree canopies.

The course finishes with a descent over the lake on a zip wire.

The latest proposals were submitted after Center Parcs identified a need for improved reception area, staff facilities and equipment storage for the site.

As outlined in the plans, the new building will comprise of a ‘signing in’ reception area, staff office and staff room, which will provide a kitchenette for employees to get refreshments and prepare meals as well as seated areas during breaks.

One of the exisiting buildings on the Action Challenge site.

It will also provide a larger equipment store in a purpose built, secure room, along with two new WCs and a baby changing facility.

Planning documents read: “The proposal would contribute to the further appropriate development of an existing holiday village within the open countryside, which is a tourist attraction and draw for the district.”

The construction of the new site will be phased to ensure that visitors can still enjoy the Action Challenge and Aerial Adventure activities while the work takes place.

The proposal adds: “Demolition of the climb wall, WC and high ropes will be the first phase. The new Action Challenge building will then be built.

“When this is up and running, the final phase will be to demolish the existing building.