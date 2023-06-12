The plans, submitted by Nottingham Council, are to increase, refurbish and reconfigure the existing toilet area at the Grade I-listed site, the ancestral home of Lord Byron.

In a planning statement accompanying its application, Nottingham Council said: “The project objectives are to increase the amount of toilets, refurbish the toilet spaces and retain as much of the historic features as possible to a reduced impact on the historic building.

“The benefits of this project are increased and improved toilet previsions, improved access to accessible toilet facilities for wheelchair users, pushchairs, and visitors with reduced mobility and creation of a quality toilet pr0visions to allow the event hire offering to grow.

Plans to upgrade the toilet facilities at Newstead Abbey have been submitted to Gedling Council

"The scope of the works will include the provision of newly formed female and accessible toilets, a repurposed unisex toilet space and newly-refurbished male and accessible toilets.”