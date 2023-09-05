News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Plans submitted for iron hand rails on Edwinstowe war memorial

Plans have been submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council to the installation of new metal handrails to the steps on Edwinstowe & Clipstone War Memorial.
By John Smith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:20 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The proposals have been met with general approval by various parties.

Read More
Plans for new construction training unit in Mansfield get the go-ahead

Edwinstowe Parish Council said it had no objections, while The War Memorial Trust said: “On the condition the new handrails will be of a material, design, and colour sympathetic to the existing ironwork on site, the trust does not object to the proposed works."

Related topics:Edwinstowe