Plans submitted for iron hand rails on Edwinstowe war memorial
Plans have been submitted to Newark & Sherwood Council to the installation of new metal handrails to the steps on Edwinstowe & Clipstone War Memorial.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposals have been met with general approval by various parties.
Edwinstowe Parish Council said it had no objections, while The War Memorial Trust said: “On the condition the new handrails will be of a material, design, and colour sympathetic to the existing ironwork on site, the trust does not object to the proposed works."