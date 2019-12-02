Plans lodged for 50 homes near Ravenshead

An application has been submitted to built almost 50 homes in Ravenshead.

The development would be made up of 47 bungalows, maisonettes and two to five-bed houses.

A single access point off Longdale Lane has already been approved.

The homes at Cornwater Field, would also have access to the Ravenshead Leisure Centre.

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval at a meeting of Gedling Borough Council's planning committee on Wednesday, December 4.

Their report states that concerns were raised by Ravenshead Parish Council about flooding, and asked that a clause is put in place for the bungalows to remain for the over 55’s.

Eight objections were received when the original application was submitted in 2017, on the grounds of a sighting of a sparrowhawk on the land, noise, congestion and dirt during construction, increase accidents on junction of Chapel Lane, Longdale Lane and Kighill Lane, and the impact of more people on local services.

After another consultation, five objections were received on the basis of loss of green land, the development not in keeping with the village and ‘poor design’ creating antisocial behaviour and crime.

The planning officer’s report concludes: “The proposed development would provide appropriate landscaping and be of a scale, layout, appearance that would be appropriate in the context of the surrounding area and would not have an adverse impact upon the visual amenities or residential amenity.

“The proposal provides appropriate and safe access internally and provides an appropriate level of parking.”