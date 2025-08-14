Plans formally submitted for new apartment block on site of demolished social club in Kirkby

An apartment block could be built on the site of a former Kirkby social club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield District Council submitted its owns plans on Friday, August 8, for the new homes on council-owned land off Millers Way that previously housed the Wyvern Club.

The club, which opened in the 1960s, was formally a British Rail Social Club but found itself in a “state of dilapidation” in recent years, closing in January 2024. It has since been demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 energy-efficient apartments, to be built close to Kirkby Train Station, would include six two-beds and six one-beds split across three floors.

CGI image of the proposed apartments

The council initially wanted to build a new destination pub on the vacant space but further market testing found low interest in the plans.

According to plans, the design of the block “has been chosen to evoke a modern interpretation of industrial and railways heritage of the site”, with arched windows aiming to “reinforce this aesthetic”.

There are eight parking spaces, including one disabled bay, planned for the block alongside 18 bicycle spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If plans for the new apartment block are approved, work could start in early 2026.

The homes will be part of the West Kirkby Gateway Project, one of the projects funded by the £62.6 million Towns Fund – a pot of money from the government that is being used to regenerate parts of the town.

Other projects being funded by this pot include the completed Planetarium and Science Discovery Centre at Sherwood Observatory, the redesign of Portland Square and the Enterprising Ashfield project.

A decision on whether the new block is to be built will be made by the council at a later stage.

The details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers.

To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk.