Plans for two new football pitches in Sutton given the go-ahead

Two new football pitches in Sutton have been given the go-ahead by the council.

Ashfield District Council’s backed its own planning application at a meeting on Thursday, April 17.

Plans will now see the existing football pitch located on Sutton Lawn demolished to make way for two new artificial grass pitches.

There will also be an overflow car park with an additional 30 parking spaces.

The pitches will have a 4.5-metre perimeter fencing surrounding the grass with twelve 13-metre-high floodlights around the pitches.

The planning application received two objections from residents, who raised concerns about the impact of the lighting on nearby households, as well as noise issues..

Addressing concerns, the planning application reads: “The proposed floodlighting has light limiting technology to ensure the lights are dimmable to offer reduced lighting options for use during training sessions.

“The floodlights will also reduce light spillage to the surrounding area and due to their height/angle, will eliminate upward light spill whilst still providing lit coverage to the pitches.

“Based on the submitted information, it is considered that the proposal would represent a betterment for residents within the vicinity of the application site.”

Coun Sarah Madigan (Ash Ind) said outside the meeting that she was “happy” with the plans going forward, but raised concerns around the impact of lighting.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m really happy with plans going forward, it will be a great addition to the community,

“I had some concerns around the impact of the lighting but it was addressed by the officers in their report.

“I’m glad the project is going ahead and I’m excited to see it take shape.”

In a statement, John Bennett, Ashfield District Council’s executive director for place, added: “The council is dedicated to improving and providing more sports facilities across the District. Today’s decision is another step in that commitment.

“We are opening up our green spaces and parks to provide more opportunities for our residents. We know the pupils of Sutton Community Academy will also make the most of these during their PE lessons. We may even see future England stars start on these pitches.

“Health and Happiness is one of our priorities as a council, and I look forward to seeing the new pitches become a reality.”