A £1m centre for one of the world’s fastest-growing sports could be coming to Mansfield Town FC.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Padel tennis is a cross between tennis and squash, played in a mesh walled court, and is becoming popular across Europe and beyond.

Italy has seen its number of courts increase by fivefold since early 2020, to around 5,000 in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A padel court facility opened at Notts County’s Meadow Lane stadium in Nottingham last November.

Stags chairman John Radford with James Bowring, chief operating officer of WPA UK. Photo: Other

Mansfield Town has now submitted plans for a £1m bespoke facility boasting four courts and a clubhouse at the One Call Stadium.

The game is played in doubles; it is less skill-intensive and more inclusive than tennis, using the walls for longer rallies.

It is already enjoyed by football stars such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Padel Academy Mansfield will offer coaching to all levels, from beginners to academy-level, and will hold year-round tournaments in the hopes of growing a new generation of players and professionals.

It will also have a canopy so players can enjoy the game whatever the weather.

John Radford, Stags chairman, said: “I’ve been playing padel regularly for a few years now in Portugal and it’s one of the most enjoyable sports you can play.

“Padel encourages teamwork, discipline and healthy competition.

"It’s very easy and a great way to keep active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Playing it regularly helps develop healthy fitness habits and I know the people of Mansfield will really enjoy the game.

"I’m very much looking to playing padel at the club.”

Carolyn Radford, club chief executive, added: “We are so pleased to be working with World Padel Academy (WPA) as padel will be a really exciting addition to the football club.

“This project fits with our vision to provide more for Mansfield and it will doubtless help enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of our community.”

James Bowring, chief operating officer of WPA UK, said: “WPA’s expansion strategy into the UK market is extensive as we are working hard to secure a network of venues across the country, but I have to say, I’m very excited to be launching our first fully managed UK venue in my hometown and introduce this amazing game to Mansfield.”