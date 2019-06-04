Plans for new takeaway in Kirkby approved

Plans for a new takeaway in Kirkby have been approved by Ashfield District Council.

Despite receiving 52 letters of objection from residents, the plans to turn the former Natwest Bank on Station Street into a hot food takeaway will go ahead.

The building has stood empty since Natwest closed in October 2017.

Kirkby financial advisers Hampshire Hill were due to move into the premises when, two days prior to the sale going through, the vendor withdrew from the agreement and the bank was sold to another purchaser.

However, the approval document states: "Issues in respect of competition and the purchase of the property are not a planning matter and will not be taken into consideration during the determination of this application.

"The proposal will bring an existing vacant unit in the town centre back into us, whilst also creating 10 new full-time jobs, and 20 new part-time jobs."

The proposed opening hours will be 11am-midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 11am-1am Friday and Saturday.

"Concerns have bee expressed in respect of obesity levels across the district.

"Restaurants and hot food outlets are considered to provide residents with access to a range of prepared convenience food for enjoyment and consumption.

"It is recognised that the regular consumption of such foods can lead to long-term health issues. There is however no policy or guidance at either a local or national level which could be used to substantiate the refusal of the application on this basis.