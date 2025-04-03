Plans for more than 60 new homes in Blidworth approved by the council - despite concern for road safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for more than 60 affordable homes in Blidworth have been approved by the council – despite concern for road safety.

Applicants Tune Nottingham One Limited and Richard Gretton Thomas’ proposals for 62 homes on land south of Dale Lane, Blidworth, were given the go-ahead by Newark and Sherwood District Council.

The plans for 73 homes were originally submitted in December 2022, but the number of properties dropped to 62 in the most recent proposals.

All 62 homes will be classed as affordable and will be managed by Nottingham Community Housing Association, with 44 homes rented and 18 coming under shared ownership.

An artist's impression of the view of the south from the site entrance

The properties will be a mix of one-bed bungalows and apartments to three-bed semi-detached homes, with 18 one-bed properties, 22 two-beds and 22 three-beds.

The updated development will also include 134 parking spaces for residents.

Access to the site will come from Dale Lane with the homes being served by two roads leading off the main access road.

The development’s road system has been reworked to comply with Nottinghamshire County Council’s – as the highway authority – requirements after it previously objected to plans based on highway safety.

The plans are for 62 homes on land south of Dale Lane, Blidworth

Reworked designs include a new and improved footpath to the south side of Dale Lane, better crossing points and new bus stop locations and facilities on either side of Dale Lane.

Updated plans also include safe right-hand turn lanes into the site and into Sherwood Avenue on the north side of Dale Lane.

One nearby resident, Ms Kirby Stebbing, wrote an objection letter, which was submitted to the planning portal in August 2024, stating “none of the amendments have changed my objection”.

She wrote: “The main entrance and exit to/from the new proposed estate is directly opposite the bus stop for buses leaving Blidworth village, Newark-bound.

“As buses exit Sherwood Avenue and stop to pick up passengers at this stop the new proposed exit for the housing estate will cause problems: delays, collisions and serious accidents to all road and pavement users.

“At present the buses (both single and double deckers of significant size) turning this corner have to do a delicate and considered manoeuvre to make this turn.

“Have an exit for a housing estate of 62 properties opposite and possibly 120-plus cars using this daily would pose a significant problem for Dale Lane south.”

Public green space, including a play area, will be located in the north-east to east of the site.

The development will join residential areas directly to the west and north-west of the site.