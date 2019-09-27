Plans for huge beer garden at Sutton Wetherspoons given green light

More than 200 people will soon be able to sit outside with a cold drink in their hand at Sutton's Wetherspoon after plans for a beer garden were approved.

The Picture House, on Fox Street, is hoping to see a pretty picture on its punters' faces after plans for the beer garden and car park were given the green light by councillors.

The Picture House, on Fox Street.

The land between Fox Street and Asda used to be council offices, but this will be destroyed to make way for the plans.

As well as ten new car parking spaces behind the venue, there will also be various types of seating and sheltered areas, including booths and pergolas.

There is also plans to put heaters outside to help punters stay outside in the colder months.

And plants will be used throughout the new beer garden.

John Hutson, JD Wetherspoon chief executive said: “The Picture House is an extremely popular pub and we are always keen to give our customers the best possible experience.

“The redevelopment work will allow us to do that. The investment shows our commitment to the town and hopefully it will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in Sutton.”

There will also be slight changes to the pub itself, which was built in 1932 as King's Palace Cinema.

JD Wetherspoon were unable to give a final date for when the work will be completed.