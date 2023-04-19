A planning application was submitted to Ashfield Council, seeking permission to create eight new dwellings on land to the south of Church Lane in the village.

In a planning document, JJS Architecture Ltd, on behalf of applicants Mr and Mrs Wilson, said: “This development presents an opportunity to deliver much needed housing within Ashfield, to address the significant shortage in current and projected provision.

“Whilst the site is currently designated as EV1-Green Belt, we have demonstrated that the designation of this site is anomalous to the pattern of development.

The gated entrance to the site on Church Lane in Selston.

“The address of the site is listed as ‘Land between 124 & 142 Church Lane’, which suggests that there was an intention at some point to make eight house numbers available for this site.

“There are no impacts associated with the development which would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of delivering much needed new housing in Ashfield.”

However, the council has rejected the plans, saying they would “constitute an inappropriate form of development within the Green Belt”.

A council statement said: “The substantial weight given to protecting the greenbelt from harm is not outweighed by any other matters, and thus the very special circumstances required to allow the development do not exist.”

Another reason for the refusal stated that inadequate information was provided to allow the planning authority to fully assess the potential impact upon biodiversity and habitats, trees and hedgerows.

Meanwhile, there were a number of written objections to the application by local residents.

One Church Lane resident said: “There are not enough services in Selston village to accommodate an extra eight homes. The doctors, Co-op and schools are already really stretched coping with current requirements.”

Another said: “The road is extremely fast and dangerous with poor visibility. Additional housing would impede on the safety of all, not only with the increased traffic but as there is no pavement linkage on that side, there is a concern for all public safety.”