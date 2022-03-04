Plans for Ashfield have been revealed including extending free parking and investing in leisure facilities and parks

The plans include extending free two hours parking in council-owned car parks across Ashfield until May 2023, confirming plans for the opening of the new multi-million leisure centre and swimming pools in Kirkby for this summer along with massive improvements to Lammas Leisure Centre, continuing to provide a Community Protection Team in Ashfield after a 23 per cent cut in anti-social behaviour in 2021/22 and turbo charge the regeneration of Kirkby and Sutton and invest £120,000 in Selston Country Park to put it on the tourist map.

Coun David Martin, Ashfield’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Our plans are exciting ones and it was a ‘five to thrive’ budget that means we can continue our campaign for a better Ashfield.

"We have the brightest and best regeneration plans in whole of the UK and this budget will turbo charge their work.

Councillors Jason Zadrozny and David Martin at the skatepark in Underwood

"What this budget and our five to thrive plan does is ensure we continue to make a massive difference to Ashfield.”

Ashfield council leader, Jason Zadrozny, said: “We are stepping up plans to extend the Maid Marion Line, investing a “destination-changing” amount of money in Selston Country Park and continuing to make Ashfield safer, greener, cleaner and stronger.”