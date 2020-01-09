Plans for 58 homes near Mansfield nature reserve resubmitted - three months after refusal

Plans to build 58 homes in Mansfield have been resubmitted to the council, less than three months after an almost-identical application was rejected.

Members of Mansfield District Council's planning committee rejected the 58-home proposals on High Oakham Hill in October, raising fears that it could be "damaging to our environment".

High Oakham Hill, Mansfield.

The development, which would be built on land near Cauldwell Brook and Oakham Nature Reserve, received more than 200 objections from the public when its previous application was submitted.

An initial planning application of 39 homes was approved at the site in January 2018, but the developers wanted to build an extra 19 homes on the site - behind 28 High Oakham Hill.

But now developer Piper Homes has resubmitted the plans, contesting the October decision and suggesting that the environment would be protected under the housing scheme.

Speaking at the time of rejection, Darren Abbot, an associate director of DLP Planning which represented the developers, said the proposals "retains" the ecological buffer to nearby Cauldwell Brook.

And in a statement rebutting the October decision, a statement from engineering firm Armstrong Stokes and Clayton Ltd said decisions to refuse the development due to environmental concerns "carry no weight".

Jon Stokes, on behalf of the firm, said: "In our professional opinion, the reasons for refusal carry no weight, and if applied to the disposal of surface water run-off, are factually inaccurate.

"The method of surface water disposal proposed for this application will not have a detriment to Cauldwell Brook, local wildlife or habitat.

"The proposals have also been deemed acceptable by the relevant consultees, including Nottinghamshire County Council and the Environment Agency."

At the meeting on October 17, five councillors voted to refuse the plans, and four voted in favour of the homes being built.

Concerns were raised by Martin Ellis, chairman of the Maun Conservation Group, at the meeting, who said the Cauldwell Brook site is a “delight” which is “rich in wildlife”.

He also called for the protection of preserved species at the site, including crayfish, 43 types of bird and 21 types of butterfly.

If approved at the second time of asking, the 58-home development would see four two-bedroom, 24 three-bedroom and 30 four-bedroom properties built.